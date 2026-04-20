Focused Investors LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,800 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 4.4% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of FedEx worth $138,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $398.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $391.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.45. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.10 and a fifty-two week high of $392.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. FedEx's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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