Focused Investors LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,050 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.1% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Focused Investors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $66,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $175.08 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.79. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $503.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here