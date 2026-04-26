Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,062 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 11.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $110,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $664.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $462.43 and a 12-month high of $664.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $606.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here