FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,982 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $883,000. International Business Machines accounts for 0.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $220.72 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 60.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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