FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,468 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,468 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $899,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here