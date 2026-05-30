Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 14,200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,425,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 36,932 shares of the company's stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Zoetis by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 263,349 shares of the company's stock worth $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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