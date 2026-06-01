Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 150,900 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 241,527 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,298.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 231,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Get Pinterest alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pinterest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pinterest's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $84,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research said Pinterest remains a strong momentum stock, and another Zacks note highlighted it as a top long-term value play, which could help support bullish sentiment. Article Title

Zacks Research said Pinterest remains a strong momentum stock, and another Zacks note highlighted it as a top long-term value play, which could help support bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised some longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q4 2026, suggesting modest confidence in Pinterest’s earnings trajectory. Article Title

Analysts at Zacks Research raised some longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q4 2026, suggesting modest confidence in Pinterest’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,050 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction; this is routine insider activity and not necessarily a bearish signal. Article Title

Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,050 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction; this is routine insider activity and not necessarily a bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, and others, are urging investors to act before the May 29 lead-plaintiff deadline in an active securities-fraud class action, reinforcing legal uncertainty for PINS. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, and others, are urging investors to act before the May 29 lead-plaintiff deadline in an active securities-fraud class action, reinforcing legal uncertainty for PINS. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut several Pinterest earnings estimates for 2026–2028 quarters, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which can weigh on valuation expectations. Article Title

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here