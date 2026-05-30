Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 15,500 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,800 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,403 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk beat first-quarter estimates, with revenue rising 18% year over year and EPS coming in above consensus, showing continued demand across construction, manufacturing, and AI-driven workflows.

Autodesk beat first-quarter estimates, with revenue rising 18% year over year and EPS coming in above consensus, showing continued demand across construction, manufacturing, and AI-driven workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance, which signals management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion.

The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance, which signals management confidence in continued growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $325 price target, implying significant upside from current levels.

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating and set a price target, implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating, while Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight view and Piper Sandler kept an Overweight rating, suggesting Street confidence remains intact.

BTIG also reiterated a rating, while Wells Fargo maintained an view and Piper Sandler kept an rating, suggesting Street confidence remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Autodesk announced it will present at upcoming investor conferences, which may keep investor attention on the name but is not an immediate catalyst.

Autodesk announced it will present at upcoming investor conferences, which may keep investor attention on the name but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares are weaker because investors are worried the MaintainX acquisition could create execution risk, integration challenges, and pressure on margins and financing.

Shares are weaker because investors are worried the MaintainX acquisition could create execution risk, integration challenges, and pressure on margins and financing. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets, including BMO Capital, Loop Capital, Wells Fargo, and Piper Sandler, reflecting a more cautious stance after the deal announcement.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of ADSK opened at $231.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $238.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 58.65% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autodesk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autodesk wasn't on the list.

While Autodesk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here