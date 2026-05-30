Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 18,160 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,412 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 5.1% of Forsta AP Fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.72% of Spotify Technology worth $856,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,460,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,278,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $496.41 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $479.44 and its 200-day moving average is $519.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In related news, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,903,594. The trade was a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. This trade represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $44,303,507 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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