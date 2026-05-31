Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $3,828,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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