Forsta AP Fonden Buys 124,800 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of Edison International worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $69.98 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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