Forsta AP Fonden Buys 159,100 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Sysco worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 35,647 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 320.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 65.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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