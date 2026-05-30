Forsta AP Fonden Buys 45,760 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,660 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 45,760 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Oracle were worth $92,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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