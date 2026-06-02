Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Ventas were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Ventas by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,151,182,000 after buying an additional 1,802,515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $170,946,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,580,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,985,000 after buying an additional 120,825 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ventas Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 148.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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