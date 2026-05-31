Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,858,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 330,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,687,000 after acquiring an additional 315,677 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 3,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.44 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.90.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dollar Tree

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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