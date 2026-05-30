Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,600 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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