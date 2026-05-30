Forsta AP Fonden Has $123.12 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed TECVAYLI improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Article Title

New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved a label expansion for TREMFYA in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Article Title

The FDA approved a label expansion for in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that JNJ has outperformed the Dow and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its second-quarter earnings conference call on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary highlighted that J&J still faces exposure from patent-loss pressure on older products, even though oncology growth and MedTech demand are helping offset it. This remains an overhang on the stock’s longer-term earnings mix. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $225.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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