Forsta AP Fonden Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 141,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,943,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore increased their price target on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

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American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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