Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $940,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,942,740 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $238,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661,457 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $158.44 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.90 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The business's 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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