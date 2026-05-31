Forsta AP Fonden Has $20.77 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $387,153. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.83 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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