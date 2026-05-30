Forsta AP Fonden Has $34.47 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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