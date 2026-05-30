Forsta AP Fonden Has $39.11 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,740 shares of the software company's stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Adobe were worth $39,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,117,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,473 shares of the software company's stock valued at $361,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $259.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $284.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $421.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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