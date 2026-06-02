Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Natera were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $12,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,871,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,129 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $1,323,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average of $215.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 142,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,984,068.55. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,838 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $1,191,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,777,983.66. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 34,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,955 over the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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