Forsta AP Fonden Has $90.53 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.60 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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