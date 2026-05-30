Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Lam Research were worth $72,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,535,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LRCX opened at $318.18 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $263.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.80. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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