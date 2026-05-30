Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 16,700 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,246 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Intel were worth $35,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here