Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 51,700 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for 6 GWh of battery energy storage systems across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Article Title

DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s $1.6 billion battery storage investment in Michigan , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted that data center demand , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Article Title

Coverage also noted that , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader clean-energy and wind-power adoption , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several local and market reports echoed the same battery-storage theme, reinforcing investor interest but adding little new beyond the initial partnership and spending announcement. Article Title

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here