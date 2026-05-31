Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 6,900 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $879.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $612.03 and a 200-day moving average of $432.02. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $116.28 and a one year high of $905.39. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.63.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,437 shares of company stock worth $86,093,575. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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