Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 75,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DT opened at $42.57 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynatrace to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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