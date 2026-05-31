Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 150.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.Kroger's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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