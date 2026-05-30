Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,100 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 144,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $38,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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