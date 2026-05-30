Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,100 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $32,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $94.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,765 shares of company stock worth $40,946,840. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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