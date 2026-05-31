Forsta AP Fonden Sells 19,700 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,300 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:BX opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Blackstone's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 2,868,069 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,004.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at $487,129,914.25. This trade represents a 18.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,679.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,286.72. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,355,303 shares of company stock worth $264,789,896 and sold 7,532,518 shares worth $30,496,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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