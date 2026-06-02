Forsta AP Fonden Sells 197,300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,800 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 197,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:FIS opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

See Also

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