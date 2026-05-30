Forsta AP Fonden Sells 26,000 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in CocaCola were worth $67,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KO stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 630,963 shares of company stock worth $50,016,979 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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