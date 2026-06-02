Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,300 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $435,542,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,783,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8,973.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 179,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 177,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

KEYS opened at $329.76 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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