Forsta AP Fonden Sells 65,300 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in NiSource were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 39,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NiSource's payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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