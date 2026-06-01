Forsta AP Fonden Sells 72,100 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 478,538 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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