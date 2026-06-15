Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,586 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its position in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.31.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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