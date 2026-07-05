Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 5,676 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135,259 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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