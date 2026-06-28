Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.34% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $154,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,596,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.7% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 3.1%

BDX stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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