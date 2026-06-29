Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,276 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 74,480 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.59% of Crocs worth $24,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crocs by 597.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $127.76 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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