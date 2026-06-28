Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 130,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.92% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $101,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,170 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $78,480,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stanley Black & Decker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.30, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings power. NYSE:SWK quote page

Zacks Research raised Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.30, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.77 and nudged up several quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027, reinforcing the view that profit trends may be improving. NYSE:SWK quote page

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $5.77 and nudged up several quarterly forecasts for 2026 and 2027, reinforcing the view that profit trends may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ separate note describing SWK as a strong value stock may be helping support the shares by framing the company as attractively priced relative to fundamentals. Article on strong value stock

Zacks’ separate note describing SWK as a strong value stock may be helping support the shares by framing the company as attractively priced relative to fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Not all revisions were higher: Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS estimate and lowered Q1 2028 estimates, which is a mild offset to the otherwise upbeat outlook. NYSE:SWK quote page

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

See Also

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