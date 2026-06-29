Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,820 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.20% of HF Sinclair worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This trade represents a 11.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.1%

DINO opened at $68.21 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.64.

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HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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