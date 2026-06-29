Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,111 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.39% of Eagle Materials worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 102.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $224.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $233.75 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $245.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $479.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.99 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Eagle Materials's payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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