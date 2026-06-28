Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 37,749 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.56% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $103,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,167,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $441,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,075 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,842.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $183,264,000 after buying an additional 2,363,307 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,275,296,000 after buying an additional 1,925,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after buying an additional 1,904,598 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,312,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

See Also

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