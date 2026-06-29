Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.36% of Colliers International Group worth $19,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,799,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,164.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 114,621.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,762,000 after buying an additional 343,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company's stock.

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Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.1%

CIGI opened at $92.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.26. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Colliers International Group's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Colliers International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Scotia dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Colliers International Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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