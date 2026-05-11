Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,481 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $852,377.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,732.07. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,230. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,488 shares of company stock worth $8,789,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Halliburton to overweight and raised its price target to $55, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. Barclays upgrade coverage

Barclays upgraded Halliburton to overweight and raised its price target to $55, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst sentiment has improved, with multiple firms raising price targets and Halliburton’s latest earnings topping expectations. Halliburton earnings and analyst updates

Broader analyst sentiment has improved, with multiple firms raising price targets and Halliburton’s latest earnings topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sold 20,348 shares, but the transaction was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making it less likely to reflect a negative change in the company’s outlook. Insider sale details

An insider sold 20,348 shares, but the transaction was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, making it less likely to reflect a negative change in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: New articles highlighting Halliburton’s trend status and valuation story reflect renewed market attention rather than a specific company event. Wall Street bullish or bearish article

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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