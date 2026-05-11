Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,970 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $359.77 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $331.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $422.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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