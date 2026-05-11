Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 18,281 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,281 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $141.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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